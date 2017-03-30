AIT urges Centre to inquire India’s tricolour replacement at Attari-Wagah border

By ANI

AMRITSAR: The Amritsar Improvement Trust (AIT), which is responsible for the upkeep of the tricolor at the Attari-Wagah border, has urged the Centre to conduct an inquiry after the government was forced to replace the 350 feet flag which was torn apart due to high-speed winds.

After it was inaugurated on March 5, the Rs 1.25 lakh worth flag has been replaced thrice after high-speed winds caused the flag to tear apart. This has raised concerns as fingers are being pointed on the authorities for not considering the technical report before installation of the highest flag at the border.

AIT chairman Suresh Mahajan said that the flag project was initiated without taking the technical report into consideration and was hoisted in a hurry. He dubbed it as a crime.

“National flag is our pride and I request to the government to call an inquiry over the issue and responsible should be punished”, he said.

He informed that process has been initiated either to improve the quality of the flag or getting the technical advice so that the 120X80 feet flag is not to torn due to high wind blows.

In April 2016, former Punjab minister Anil Joshi had laid the foundation stone to install the flag post at the Attari-Wagah border.