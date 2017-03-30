Home Nation

AIT urges Centre to inquire India’s tricolour replacement at Attari-Wagah border

The Rs 1.25 lakh worth flag has been replaced thrice after high-speed winds caused the flag to tear apart.

Published: 30th March 2017 07:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2017 07:29 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purpose (File | PTI)

By ANI

AMRITSAR: The Amritsar Improvement Trust (AIT), which is responsible for the upkeep of the tricolor at the Attari-Wagah border, has urged the Centre to conduct an inquiry after the government was forced to replace the 350 feet flag which was torn apart due to high-speed winds.

After it was inaugurated on March 5, the Rs 1.25 lakh worth flag has been replaced thrice after high-speed winds caused the flag to tear apart. This has raised concerns as fingers are being pointed on the authorities for not considering the technical report before installation of the highest flag at the border.

AIT chairman Suresh Mahajan said that the flag project was initiated without taking the technical report into consideration and was hoisted in a hurry. He dubbed it as a crime.

“National flag is our pride and I request to the government to call an inquiry over the issue and responsible should be punished”, he said.

He informed that process has been initiated either to improve the quality of the flag or getting the technical advice so that the 120X80 feet flag is not to torn due to high wind blows.

In April 2016, former Punjab minister Anil Joshi had laid the foundation stone to install the flag post at the Attari-Wagah border.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Attari-Wagah border Indian flag Amritsar Improvement Trust Anil Joshi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp