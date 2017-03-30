PUNE: Relatives of a woman patient, who died during treatment at a private hospital here, allegedly tried to assault a resident doctor yesterday, police said today.

Police today arrested Pandurang Khaladkar and Rahul Khaladkar, both relatives of the deceased, for allegedly trying to hit Dr Pawar with a chair at Bharti Hospital, while accusing him of administering a wrong injection to the patient.

Pandurang and Rahul were arrested under the relevant sections of Maharashtra Medicare Service Persons and Medicare Service Institutions (Prevention of Violence and Damage or Loss to Property) Act, 2010, said a a police official attached to the Bharti Vidyapeeth police station.

"A 58-year-old woman relative of the accused was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday after she complained of loose motions and stomach ache.

However, she died in the wee hours of Wednesday, which angered the accused," the official said. The duo allegedly engaged in a verbal spat with Dr Pawar, alleging that a wrong injection administered by him resulted into the death of the woman.

"During the verbal spat, Pandurang and Rahul allegedly hurled abuses at Dr Pawar and tried to assault him with a chair," the officer said, adding that further investigation is on.