Woman accused of honey-trapping BJP MP sent to one-day Judicial Custody

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A woman, accused of honey-trapping and blackmailing a BJP MP from Gujarat, was today sent to a one-day judicial custody by a court here.

The woman was produced before Metropolitan Magistrate Neha Paliwal after the expiry of her five-day police custody and the police requested the court to send her to judicial remand.

She would be produced tomorrow before the court concerned.

The court had, on May 2, sent her to a five-day police remand.

She was arrested the same day by the Delhi Police from her Ghaziabad house.

KC Patel, the MP from Valsad in Gujarat, had filed a police complaint last week, alleging that he was drugged by the woman, who had then shot obscene videos and photographs of him.

He had claimed that the woman had asked him to come to Ghaziabad for some work and offered him a soft drink laced with sedatives.

The MP had also alleged that the woman had threatened to file a rape case against him if he did not pay an amount of Rs 5 crore to her.

The woman had earlier approached a city court, claiming that the police had refused to lodge her complaint of rape against the MP.