‘Myth’ around Kejriwal’s ‘crusade’ against corruption busted: BJP

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday said the ‘myth’ around party chief about his ‘crusade’ against corruption has been busted.

Published: 08th May 2017 08:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2017 10:20 AM   |  A+A-

Arvind Kejriwal. (File photo)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Following ousted Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Kapil Mishra's startling claims against Arvind Kejriwal and Health Minister Satyendra Jain, The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday said the ‘myth’ around party chief about his ‘crusade’ against corruption has been busted.

Talking to ANI, BJP leader S. Prakash said Kejriwal, who has the ‘penchant to hit and run’ in various cases against his opponents will at least now order a probe against his own charges and submit a resignation till his name is clear.

“The myth around Arvind Kejriwal about his crusade against corruption has been busted today with Kapil Mishra allegation. This allegation needs to be probed and investigated and the truth has to come out. I think there is a bigger conspiracy behind this allegation,” he added.

Prakash further asserted that Kejriwal, who tweets every now and then on trivial issue is now maintaining silence is itself a vindicate against him.

He also said that Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s refutation into the matter will not satisfy the public.

“The reaction from Manish Sisodia is expected. Their top leader is facing corruption charge from his own party colleague. This one liner will not satisfy the public or the probability he wants to set in,” he added.

Echoing similar sentiments, another BJP leader Shyam Jaju told ANI people should welcome the move made by kapil Mishra as it is enough to show the true character of the AAP frontrunners.

“Whatever kapil Mishra has said is just a flash. He has given some proof to the LG some he has kept with himself and he will soon give all the proof to the CBI. I believe that we all should welcome this. Kapil Mishra submitting proof to the Lieutenant Governor is enough to show the true character of the AAP frontrunners. He has been fooling the public with the façade of being against corruption. The people of Delhi now know the truth,” he added.

Earlier on Saturday, shortly after being removed from the Delhi Cabinet, Mishra said he might have been axed for saying he would submit the names of those people involved in the tanker scam to the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB).

"It has nothing to do with the MCD polls, and till now, I have not received any official confirmation so far. But I met Arvind Kejriwal this morning, and I said that it has been a year since the report on the tanker scam was tabled and no action has been taken," Mishra told ANI.

"I had told him that I will submit the names of the responsible persons to the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB)," Mishra added.

This decision came soon after the AAP suffered a humiliating defeat at the hands of the BJP in the recently concluded MCD polls. 

