Clashes between students, security forces in Srinagar

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Clashes broke out between student protestors and security forces on the busy Moulana Azad Road near Lal Chowk here today.

Students of S P Higher Secondary School and Women's College clashed with security forces who fired several tear gas shells to chase them away, a police official said.

There were no reports of injuries to anyone so far, the official said.

The traffic and the business activities in the commercial hub in the heart of the city were badly affected, the official said, adding that clashes were going on when last reports came in.

He said they were protesting against the alleged high- handedness of security forces against students of the government degree college in Pulwama on April 15 and the subsequent protests across Kashmir.

They were also demanding release of the students arrested during these protests.

The police raid on the college triggered widespread protests by students across Kashmir on April 17 which have been going on intermittently since then. Authorities suspended class work in the higher educational institutions for over a week last month as a precautionary measure.

A number of students were arrested during clashes in Srinagar and elsewhere in the Valley.