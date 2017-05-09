Home Nation

SpiceJet announces daily flight between Kolkata, Surat

Published: 09th May 2017 05:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2017 05:43 PM   |  A+A-

SpiceJet airlines (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Budget carrier SpiceJet today announced the launch of a daily direct flight connecting Kolkata and Surat from July 1.
    
"SpiceJet is the first airline to offer direct flights on the route. Tickets for sale are now open," an official statement from the airline said.
    
SpiceJet currently operates non-stop flights from Surat to key metro and non-metro cities such as Delhi, Hyderabad, Jaipur, among others.
    
"With the launch of this new flight, the airline aims to tap the emerging potential business travellers from both the cities who are also frequent travellers. Leisure travellers will also benefit," SpiceJet said in a statement.
    
With a fleet of 49 aircraft, SpiceJet operates 350 average daily flights to 39 domestic and 7 international destinations.
 

Comments

