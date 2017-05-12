Baby snake found in Haryana school's mid-day meal

By Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: A mid-day meal at a Haryana school had an unusual flavor on Thursday when a baby snake was served in a meal to students at Rajkeeya Girls Senior Secondary School in Faridabad district.



The snake was found in the meal which is supplied by the ISKCON Foundation to the 371 schools in the district. As the girls of Class VII were about to start eating, one of them found the dead reptile in her food and raised an alarm.



The students alleged that there was a stale smell emanating from the food. School authorities immediately contacted the district administration, which issued orders to discontinue mid-day meals in all schools in the district.



A sample was sent to a laboratory in Chandigarh for testing. An official said a committee has been formed under a tehsildar, and it will probe the incident and submit its report at the earliest.



Meanwhile, denying the possibility of a snake even entering the kitchen to enter food cooked in 120 degree Celsius, an ISKCON official deemed this impossible.



The government school did not show the foundation the snake flavoured food either.



This incident once again highlights the quality and health hazards attached to mid-day meals in government schools.