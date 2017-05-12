Home Nation

EC has no favourites, and we are equidistant from all parties: CEC Nasim Zaidi

Election Commission to hold EVM challenge with machines used in the recent assembly polls.

Published: 12th May 2017 06:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2017 06:51 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi. | PTI File Photo

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Amid a massive political debate on whether EVMs can be rigged or not, the poll panel on Friday said it would offer political parties an opportunity to prove that Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) used in the recent Assembly polls were tampered with.

In the meeting with political parties, Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi asserted that the commission has no favourites and it maintained equal distance from all political parties while saying, “a challenge is on the cards.” “It is our constitutional and moral duty to stand dead centre of the circle drawn around us by 56 political parties (seven national and 49 state recognised parties),” Zaidi said.

Without giving any proper date to hold the challenge, the CEC said that the initiative will offer opportunity to political parties to demonstrate that EVM used in recent elections were tampered with or that EVMs can be tampered with even under strict technical and administrative safeguards as applicable during elections.
The meeting on Friday came following recent demonstration by an AAP MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj in Delhi Assembly on ‘How to Hack EVMs.’

While the AAP leaders have maintained that it is possible to hack even authorized EVMs used for the polls, the poll panel had rejected the claims of AAP saying that demonstration was done only on a look-alike machine. The AAP, which has been leading the opposition charge on this issue, claimed on Friday that its proposal of holding a hackathon has been rejected by the Commission. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who was also in the meeting, tweeted that the EC refused to carry out a hackathon.

Leaders of other parties like the CPI, RJD and RLD raised related as well as other aspects of the electoral process like corporate funding. “The whole issue is about the integrity of the election process. Why are advanced countries not using EVMs?” CPI secretary Atul Anjan asked.
RJD spokesperson Manoj Jha said by harping on the infallibility of EVMs, the EC was acting as the custodian of just the instruments and not the process.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
EC no favourites equidistant all parties CEC Nasim Zaidi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp