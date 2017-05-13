Home Nation

Mumbai police launch search for 26 missing Pakistani nationals

The development assumes significance against the backdrop of the recent arrests in this city of operatives of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) of Pakistan.

Published: 13th May 2017 05:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2017 05:48 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: The Mumbai police are looking for 26 Pakistani nationals who have gone missing from various places in the city.

The development assumes significance against the backdrop of the recent arrests in this city of operatives of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) of Pakistan.

The manhunt was launched after the Mumbai police realized that at least 26 Pakistani nationals had submitted misleading C-forms, the mandatory documents every Pakistani national visiting India has to fill up giving information about the places or persons he or she is likely to visit.

Most of these 26 persons were noticed missing in the past two or three weeks. But one of them was a shopkeeper had lived in the posh Juhu suburb of Mumbai for 10 years. 

Police are looking for the missing Pakistanis in hotels and lodges across the state.

The Anti-Terrroist Squad (ATS) of the Mumbai Police is leading the search. However, police officers were reluctant to speak openly about it.

Sources said the ATS believes operatives of Indian Mujahidin (IM) recently conducted a recce of Mumbai. Though the IM’s backbone has been broken, its founders including the Bhatkal brothers from Karnataka are believed to be in the protection of ISI in Pakistan.

The possibility of an Islamic State angle to the missing Pakistanis is being investigated, sources said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Missing Pakistanis ATS Mumbai C-forms ISI

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A large central dorsal seam runs the entire length of the car while a raised chrome spine begins at the start of the hood and extends towards the windshield. (Photo| Instagram/ Bugatti)
At $12.5 Million, this Darth Vader Bugatti is the world's most expensive car ever
India rubbishes Pakistan's claim of Indian submarine in its waters
Gallery
Check out the Forbes list of top 10 richest Indians of 2019. (File | Agencies)
Mukesh Ambani to Gautam Adani: Forbes top 10 richest Indians of 2019
Dhoni decides to play a game of 'catch me if you can' | PTI
MS Dhoni makes pitch invader chase him during second ODI in Nagpur
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp