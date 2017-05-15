Home Nation

CBI questions ex-Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda in Manesar land deal case

The land was allegedly purchased showing the threat of acquisition by the government, during the period August 27, 2004 to August 24, 2007.

Published: 15th May 2017 03:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2017 03:16 PM   |  A+A-

Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda. (File | AFP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The CBI today questioned former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda in connection with Manesar land deal scam.

A CBI spokesperson said that he was being questioned.

Hooda was recently quizzed by the agency in connection with alleged irregularities in the allotment of industrial plots in Panchkula.

The agency had registered the case in September 2015 on allegations that private builders in conspiracy with unknown public servants of the Haryana government had purchased around 400 acres of land from farmers and land owners of village Manesar, Naurangpur and Gurgaon at throwaway prices.

The land was allegedly purchased showing the threat of acquisition by the government, during the period August 27, 2004 to August 24, 2007.

It is alleged that in this process, initially, the Haryana government had issued a notification under the Land Acquisition Act for acquisition of land measuring about 912 acres for setting up an industrial model township at villages in Manesar, Naurangpur and Lakhnoula in Gurgaon.

After that, all the land had allegedly been grabbed from the land owners by private builders under the threat of acquisition at meagre rates, the CBI had said after registration of the case.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
CBI Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda Manesar land deal case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A large central dorsal seam runs the entire length of the car while a raised chrome spine begins at the start of the hood and extends towards the windshield. (Photo| Instagram/ Bugatti)
At $12.5 Million, this Darth Vader Bugatti is the world's most expensive car ever
India rubbishes Pakistan's claim of Indian submarine in its waters
Gallery
Check out the Forbes list of top 10 richest Indians of 2019. (File | Agencies)
Mukesh Ambani to Gautam Adani: Forbes top 10 richest Indians of 2019
Dhoni decides to play a game of 'catch me if you can' | PTI
MS Dhoni makes pitch invader chase him during second ODI in Nagpur
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp