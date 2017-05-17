Home Nation

Gurgaon police announces Rs 2 lakh reward for gang-rape clues

Gurgaon police today announced a Rs 2 lakh reward for anyone giving information on the men behind the gang-rape of a young woman from the north east last week.  

Published: 17th May 2017 12:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2017 12:51 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose| PTI

By PTI

GURGAON: Gurgaon police today announced a Rs 2 lakh reward for anyone giving information on the men behind the gang-rape of a young woman from the north east last week.     

The appeal was sent out after police failed to find any clues to trace the three men who are believed to have abducted the 26-year-old woman from Gurgaon Saturday night and raped her in a moving car before throwing her out in Najafgarh.     

"A reward of Rs 2 lakh has been announced for anyone who will give information leading to the arrest of the criminals involved in raping the north east girl," Gurgaon Police Commissioner Sandeep Khirwar said.

The men had kidnapped the girl from Sector 17 in Gurgaon when she was returning to her paying guest accommodation after watching a movie with a friend in Connaught Place in Delhi.   

 A sketch of one accused person had been made but police could not find any concrete clue to trace him.

TAGS
Gurgaon rape reward police

