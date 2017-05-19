Home Nation

Ahead of Amit Shah’s Chhattisgarh visit, 25 BJP workers join Congress

Ahead of the proposed tour of BJP national president Amit Shah to Maoist-affected Bastar early next month, the ruling party in Chhattisgarh received a jolt when 25 of its senior workers joined Congres

Published: 19th May 2017 01:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2017 05:11 AM   |  A+A-

BJP chief Amit Shah (File | PTI)

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR: Ahead of the proposed tour of BJP national president Amit Shah to Maoist-affected Bastar early next month, the ruling party in Chhattisgarh received a jolt when 25 of its senior workers joined Congress in Bijapur district.

Shah is slated to visit Chhattisgarh for three days from June 9 and is scheduled to spend a day in Bastar as part of his 95-day nationwide tour to strengthen the party’s base, party sources said. With 12 Assembly seats, Bastar is key to government formation in Chhattisgarh.

BJP had won nine and 11 seats in 2003 and 2008 State polls respectively. The State election is due next year.

In 2013, the BJP won just four seats in Bastar out of seven districts and suffered a debacle in the Panchayat polls.

Mandhar Nag, former Nagar Panchayat president in Bijapur who joined the Congress, pointed out the “simmering internal bickering and neglect within the BJP in the district has disenchanted the party cadre”.

“We worked hard to ensure BJP leader Mahesh Gagda gets the maximum support from remote interior areas during elections where it was difficult for him to go due to Naxal presence. But now he is reluctant to conduct development works in those areas where people have overwhelmingly voted for him. This is affecting our credibility too. So we decided to quit,” he said.

The concern for the ruling BJP are the tribals who left the party as they have considerable sway in their areas. According to sources in Bijapur, many more are preparing to leave the party in the coming days.

“At least 30 more have made up their minds to join the Congress. They are away attending marriages and other ceremonial functions of their relatives. Gagda is an opportunistic leader. He deceived the innocent tribals through false promises and got elected. So the BJP cadres in villages are leaving his party,” said Sattar Ali, the Congress party in-charge of the district.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
ShahChhattisgarh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A large central dorsal seam runs the entire length of the car while a raised chrome spine begins at the start of the hood and extends towards the windshield. (Photo| Instagram/ Bugatti)
At $12.5 Million, this Darth Vader Bugatti is the world's most expensive car ever
India rubbishes Pakistan's claim of Indian submarine in its waters
Gallery
Though the supercar’s design bears resemblance to Darth Vader, the design seems to be inspired by Jean Bugatti's Type 57SC Atlantic.(Photo| Facebook/ Bugatti)
$12.5 million Bugatti: The most expensive car ever
Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev in spiritual ecstasy on the occasion of Shivaratri at Isha Foundation Centre in Coimbatore. (Photo| U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
Fervent Shiv bhakts celebrate Maha Shivaratri with pomp and show all over India  
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp