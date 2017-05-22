Home Nation

Gave no interview to any media outlet: Karti Chidambaram

The purported interview in Tamil language dealt with his alleged links with INX Media, whose owners are being investigated by CBI for alleged financial irregularities.

Former Union Minister P Chidambaram's son, Karti Chidambaram (EPS|Romani Agarwal)

NEW DELHI: Karti Chidambaram, son of senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram, today denied giving an interview to a news outlet, a photographic image of which appeared on his Facebook page for a while before it was taken down.

In a statement to PTI, Karti said, "I did not give any interview to any media outlet." It is now known who posted the image of the interview on Facebook, or when it was withdrawn.

Karti did not address this in his statement.

The purported interview in Tamil language dealt with his alleged links with INX Media, whose owners are being investigated by CBI for alleged financial irregularities.

Karti also is being investigated in the same case.

