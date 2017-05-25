Home Nation

No accident, bus with 40 children returns safely to Poonch 

Earlier, a police official was quoted as saying that at least 40 school children were feared dead when a bus they were travelling in fell into a deep gorge in Rajouri.

Published: 25th May 2017 06:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2017 07:18 PM

By IANS

JAMMU: A school bus with 40 children on board that was believed to have met with an accident in Jammu's Rajouri district has returned with all its occupants safe and sound, a police official said on Thursday.

"The bus has returned safely. All school children are safe," Additional Superintendent of Police Poonch Masroor Mir told IANS.

The Gareeb Nawaz Academy school bus was carrying 45 persons on a picnic from Manjakot in Poonch to Peer Ki Gali on the Mughal Road that connects Rajouri with Shopian district in the Kashmir Valley. The school is based in Poonch.

