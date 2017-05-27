Home Nation

Shutdown in Kashmir Valley due to protests over killing of Hizbul commander Sabzar Bhat

A civilian was killed and at least 30 people were today injured in violent clashes between protesters and security forces in Kashmir Valley following the killing of two Hizbul Mujahideen militants.

Youth attacks a police vehicle amid tear smoke fired by police during violent clashes which erupt following the killing of Slain Hizbul Mujahideen Commander Burhan Wani's Successor Zakir Ahmad Bhat and his associate at Tral during an encounter in Srinagar on Saturday. | PTI

SRINAGAR: A civilian was killed and at least 30 people were today injured in violent clashes between protesters and security forces in the Kashmir Valley following the killing of two Hizbul Mujahideen militants, including top commander Sabzar Bhat, in an encounter in Pulwama district.
    
A spontaneous shutdown was observed in most parts of the Valley as violence erupted at more than 50 places in the wake of killing of Bhat, a police official said.
    
Sabzar Ahmad Bhat, who succeeded Burhan Wani, was killed along with another militant in Tral area.
    
Soon after the killings, stone-pelting protests started at around 50 places, including many parts in the city, Tral town and other towns and district headquarters of the valley, the official said.
    
"A person was hit by a bullet during the exchange of fire between militants and security personnel in Tral. He was rushed to a local hospital, where he succumbed to injuries," a police official said.
    
However, the protesters alleged he was killed during clashes with the security forces.
    
According to an official at sub-district hospital Tral, 19 injured people were admitted there.
    
While six persons had bullet injuries, 13 others were hit by pellets. 
    
A teenager, Samir Ahmad, was hit by a tear smoke shell in the head in Mattan area of Anantnag district during clashes between security forces and protesters. He was rushed to a hospital here in a critical condition.
    
Five persons were injured in Shopian district during similar protests, he said adding the number of injured people across the valley might go up by the end of the day as intense clashes were reported from many parts.
    
Five police personnel were also injured during the clashes and have been taken to police hospital here for treatment, the official said.
    
The situation across the Valley is tense. Unnerved people rushed to their homes, leading to traffic snarls on certain routes. The schools closed three hours early.

