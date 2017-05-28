Home Nation

Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC, Army porter killed

The body of the slain porter was retrieved and handed over to his kin for last rites while the injured was evacuated to a medical facility.

By PTI

SRINAGAR: An Army porter was killed while another sustained injuries in a ceasefire violation by Pakistani troops along the Line of Control in Keran sector of Kashmir.

An Army official said today that, "Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire along the LoC in Keran sector yesterday by resorting to unprovoked firing, resulting in death of one army porter and injuries to another".

