Delhi HC stays order allowing ex-IAF chief S P Tyagi to go abroad

The court was also critical of the fact that the 'high and mighty' accused get permission to travel abroad as compared to others.

Published: 30th May 2017 06:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2017 06:37 PM   |  A+A-

Former Indian Air Force chief S P Tyagi (File|PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi high court today stayed a trial court order allowing former IAF chief S P Tyagi, one of the accused in the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper scam case, to travel to Indonesia.     Justice I S Mehta agreed to the contention of the CBI that the former 71-year-old air force chief, who is on bail, may tamper with the ongoing investigation in the case.     

The court was also critical of the fact that the "high and mighty" accused get permission to travel abroad as compared to others.     

The high court's order came on an appeal of CBI challenging the trial court's May 24 decision permitting Tyagi to travel to Indonesia.     

Tyagi, who along with his cousin Sanjeev Tyagi and lawyer Gautam Khaitan are accused in the case relating to alleged irregularities in the procurement of 12 VVIP choppers from UK-based AgustaWestland during the UPA-2 regime, have been granted bail by the trial court.

