Chhattisgarh: Encounter between security forces and Naxals

Published: 31st May 2017 01:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2017 01:20 PM

Image used for representational purpose.

By PTI

RAIPUR: A fierce gun-battle broke out today between security forces and Naxals in a forest of Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district.

No casualty has been reported from either side, police said.

After receiving inputs about the movement of ultras, a joint team of Special Task Force (STF) and District Reserve Guard (DRG) had laid an ambush in the forests near Chhote Rainar village limits last night, Narayanpur Superintendent of Police Santosh Singh told PTI.

The encounter broke out early in the morning.

The intermittent firing lasted for about four hours following which ultras fled from the spot on finding security personnel zeroing on them, he said.

Chhote Rainar, located around 300 kms away from here, lies nearby Jhorigaon village where Naxals had damaged a portion of road and torched an empty passenger bus yesterday.

Forces were engaged in ensuring security to the repairing work of the damaged road to facilitate the movement of vehicles, he added.

