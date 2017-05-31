Home Nation

Will raise BJP's flip-flop on CBI probe into NH-74 scam in Parliament: Congress

Congress' women's wing chief Shobha Oza today said her party would raise this issue both inside and out of Parliament.     

Published: 31st May 2017 06:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2017 06:42 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

DEHRADUN:  Accusing the Modi government of trying to shield prominent people involved in the multi-crore NH-74 scam, the Congress' women's wing chief Shobha Oza today said her party would raise this issue both inside and out of Parliament.     

Referring to Union minister Nitin Gadkari's letter to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat reportedly saying a probe against NHAI officials in connection with the alleged scam will adversely affect their morale, she said it suggests there is "definitely something fishy" about the matter.     

"Whenever a big scam is detected, the BJP removes names of scamsters from the FIR. We will strongly raise the issue in Parliament and outside it," Oza said at a press conference here.     

Major irregularities running into Rs 240 crore in the acquisition of land for National Highway 74 in Udham Singh Nagar district were detected in a report submitted by the Kumaon Commissioner earlier this year.     

Taking cognisance of the report, newly elected Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, who took over in March this year, suspended several SDM-level officials who were suspected of having played a role in the scam and recommended a CBI probe into it.     

However, even after more than two months, the Centre is yet to order the CBI to investigate the case, which took place between 2011 and 2016.     

Meanwhile, Gadkari, the Union Road Transport and Highways Minister has also written to the chief minister asking him to reconsider his decision for a high-level probe into the alleged scam.     

Even NHAI Chairman Y S Mallik wrote to Uttarakhand Chief Secretary S Ramaswamy on May 26 asking him to re-examine the culpability of NHAI officials in connection with the scam in the light of the fact that they appear to have played no role in changing the land use or determination of compensation paid to the landowners.     

Though Rawat has been insisting that his recommendation for a CBI probe into the scam remains unchanged, the Congress has been combative on the issue accusing the BJP government at the Centre of shielding the "big fish" involved in the scam.     

Oza also accused the Narendra Modi government, which is celebrating its third anniversary, of having failed to fulfil all its promises.     

Alleging that debt-ridden farmers are committing suicide all over the country, she said the Centre had still not waived their debts of Rs 50,000 crore.     

"We also want to ask what happened to his (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) announcement of giving employment to two crore people?" Oza asked.     

Asked whether the Congress was working on a revival road map in view of its successive electoral defeats, she said the party will listen to people and take a feedback from them to stage an emphatic comeback.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
NH-74 scam congress BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp