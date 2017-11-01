Home Nation

Uttar Pradesh: 20 dead, over 100 injured after steam pipe bursts at thermal power plant in Unchahar

Ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to next kin of deceased,  Rs 50,000 to those with critical injuries and Rs 25,000 to those with minor injuries has been announced by the state government.

Published: 01st November 2017 05:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2017 12:50 AM   |  A+A-

15 labourers were dead and over 100 were injured after the steam pipe of a boiler burst at the thermal power plant of National Thermal Power Corporation in Unchahar. (ANI)

15 labourers were dead and over 100 were injured after the steam pipe of a boiler burst at the thermal power plant of National Thermal Power Corporation in Unchahar. (ANI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: At least 20 labourers are dead and over 100, including four assistant general managers, are injured after the steam pipe of a boiler burst at the thermal power plant of National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) in Unchahar, Rae Bareli district, about 120 km from state capital Lucknow, on Wednesday afternoon. 

According to sources, NTPC has banned the entry of outsiders into the premises and injured workers are being taken to local hospital. However, NTPC officials are tight-lipped on the mishap.

The NTPC plant, named after Feroz Gandhi, an MP and husband of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, produces 500 megawatts of thermal power and employs around 1,500 labourers. The plant comes under the limits of the Unchahar police station.

All the ambulances of the district have been pressed into action to ferry the injured to the hospital for immediate medical aid.

The death toll is expected to rise.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who is on a three-day visit to Mauritius, took note of the incident and directed Principal Secretary, Home, Arvind Kumar, to ensure quick relief and rescue to mishap victims. 

Ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to next kin of deceased,  Rs 50,000 to those with critical injuries and Rs 25,000 to those with minor injuries has been announced by the state government.

Senior officials of district administration including district magistrate Sanjay Khatri, chief medical officer and chief medical superintendent have already reached the Unchahar plant.

While Senior bureaucrats including Lucknow Divisional Commissioner and IG are expected to reach Unchahar anytime soon, King George's Medical University in state capital Lucknow has also been put on alert to receive the critically injured workers and provide them immediate medical care.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Uttar Pradesh National Thermal Power Corporation thermal plant unchahar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Salman Khan cycling on the sets of his upcoming film Bharat
Sara Ali Khan is all set to romance her crush Kartik Aaryan in Imtiaz Ali's next ?
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and rem
#DilliChalo: Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp