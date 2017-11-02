Army man, militant killed in ongoing gunfight in Kashmir

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

JAMMU: An army man and a militant were killed in an ongoing gunfight in Samboora area of Pampore in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district while BSF man was killed in Pakistani troops firing along the International Border (IB) in Samba sector and five CRPF men were injured in a militant attack in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Thursday.

Meanwhile, throat slit body of a BJP youth leader was found in Shopian area in south Kashmir.

A gunfight broke out between militants and security forces at Samboora area of Pampore in Pulwama district this evening after militants fired on the search party.

A police official said security forces had laid siege around the area after receiving inputs about presence of 2-3 Lashkar-e-Toiba militants.

“As the troops were conducting searches, they came under fire from the militants. The fire was returned by the troops and heavy exchange of fire between the two sides,” he said.

The official said an army man and a militant have been killed in the gunfight, which was going on.

Additional troops were rushed to the area to tighten the siege and prevent militants from escaping.

Earlier, in the day Pakistani Rangers fired on BSF patrol party along the IB near Mangu Chack Post in Samba sector of Jammu region at around 9.30 am.

A BSF official said a BSF constable Tapan Mondal sustained critical injuries in Pakistani troops firing.

“He was evacuated to military hospital Satwari, where he later succumbed to injuries,” the official said.

He said the border guards also effectively returned the fire and targeted the posts of Pakistani Rangers.

Meanwhile, militants attacked a convoy of CRPF vehicles at Laizbal-Anchidora in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

A police official said a group of militants fired from automatic weapons towards a CRPF convoy of six vehicles at Laizbal area of Anantnag at around 8.30 am.

He said the militants attacked one of the bus, which was part of the CRPF convoy.

CRPF spokesman in Srinagar, Rajesh Yadav, told New Indian Express that two CRPF men were injured in the militant attack.

He said the injured personnel were evacuated to army hospital in Srinagar.

Sources said three CRPF men also sustained injuries after being hit by broken glass panes of the window.

“They were also provided medical treatment,” they said.

After the attack, police, CRPF and army men launched combing and search operation in the area to track down the militants. However, no arrests were reported.

Two militant outfits Lashkar-e-Toiba and Hizbul Mujahideen have claimed responsibility for the attack.

Meanwhile throat-slit body of a BJP youth leader was recovered from Shopian area in south Kashmir this evening.

SP Shopian A S Dinkar told New Indian Express that they recovered body of BJP youth leader Gowhar Hussain Bhat from an orchard in Shopian at around 6.40 pm.

He said the body was throat slit and there were cut marks on face and near ear.

“We have registered a case and launched investigation,” Dinkar said.

Asked whether the BJP youth leader was missing, he said there was no missing report about him with police.

“We have registered a murder case and investigating all angles including the militant involvement,” SP Shopian said.

Meanwhile, a live grenade was found outside Deputy Commissioner Office at Kupwara in north Kashmir today.

“The experts of bomb disposal squad were called and they diffused the explosive device,” a police official said.

He said the investigation has been launched to ascertain who had left the grenade near the DC office.