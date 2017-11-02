Home Nation

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman meets Bhutan King, Queen

This is the Bhutanese King's first visit since India and China ended a 73-day-old standoff at the Doklam plateau over two months ago.

Published: 02nd November 2017 12:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2017 12:57 PM   |  A+A-

King and Queen of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Jetsun Pema Wangchuck met Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Delhi. | ANI Twitter

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman met the King and Queen of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Jetsun Pema Wangchuck, in Delhi on Thursday.
 
The Bhutanese King had begun his four-day visit to India on Tuesday.
 
On the first day, the King, accompanied by the Queen and their son, Gyalsey or the Crown Prince, Jigme Namgyel Wangchuck, met External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj.
 
On Wednesday, King Wangchuck met President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who hosted a dinner in his honour.
 
The King is also scheduled to meet Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.
 
This is the Bhutanese King's first visit since India and China ended a 73-day-old standoff at the Doklam plateau over two months ago.
 
The visit is expected to provide an opportunity to both the sides for reviewing the entire gamut of bilateral cooperation.
 
Earlier this month, India's Foreign Secretary S. Jaishankar had also travelled to Bhutan and held talks with King Wangchuck and Bhutan Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay.

