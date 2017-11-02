Home Nation

Rahul Gandhi meets kin of deceased, injured during NTPC Unchahar boiler blast in Uttar Pradesh

Rahul, who represents the neighbouring Amethi parliamentary constituency, did not want to give the BJP a chance to criticise the family if he had skipped Rae Bareli, said party sources.

Published: 02nd November 2017 10:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2017 08:16 PM   |  A+A-

Rahul Gandhi during his visit to the NTPC Unchahar power plant to meet the families of victims of the explosion. PTI

Rahul Gandhi during his visit to the NTPC Unchahar power plant to meet the families of victims of the explosion. PTI

By Amit Agnihotri
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Rahul Gandhi suspended his Gujarat poll campaign and rushed to Rae Bareli to visit the victims of NTPC plant blast as mother Sonia Gandhi, who represents the parliamentary constituency in the Lok Sabha, is unwell.

Moreover, Rahul, who represents the neighbouring Amethi parliamentary constituency, did not want to give the BJP a chance to criticise the family if he had skipped Rae Bareli, said party sources.

As news of the NTPC plant blast, in which 18 persons died, reached Rahul, he decided to go, said a source explaining that though suspending the Gujarat campaign by half a day did upset some plans, visiting the victims was far more important for the Congress vice president both personally and politically.

Politically a turf war is on between Rahul, who has been attacking PM Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah during his recent Gujarat campaigns, and the saffron party leadership which does not want to miss any chance to slam the Gandhis.

Last month, as Rahul questioned abnormal profits of Amit Shah’s son Jay Shah, the BJP chief staged a rally in Amethi on October 10 charging the Gandhis of neglecting the area. Days before that, Rahul had been advised by the local administration to postpone his visit from October 4 to 6. However he went ahead with the plan saying Amethi was like his second home.

Sonia, who was discharged from hospital last week, has been advised rest. For health reasons, she was forced to skip the early morning ceremony to pay tributes to former prime minister Indira Gandhi on October 31. “I wanted to be present there to share the grief of those affected by the tragedy but it is sad that I can’t do so because of health reasons. I empathy for the victims,” Sonia said in a statement.

Rahul visited the victims being treated at the government hospital and met with the families of those who died in the blast.

“It was sad to see the victims, they should get proper treatment. The dependents of those dead should get better compensation and government jobs,” Rahul tweeted.

“Workers have demanded that laxity behind the incident must be probed and the guilt punished,” he said.

He resumed the Gujarat campaign later in the day.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rahul Gandhi Uttar Pradesh Rae Bareli NTPC unchahar boiler blast steam pipe

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Salman Khan cycling on the sets of his upcoming film Bharat
Sara Ali Khan is all set to romance her crush Kartik Aaryan in Imtiaz Ali's next ?
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and rem
#DilliChalo: Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp