Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal hopeful something positive will come out in case in SC

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said today he was hopeful that something positive will come out in the case between the Centre and the Delhi government, on a day the Supreme Court observed that the constitutional scheme was prima facie tilted in favour of the Lt Governor.

Addressing party volunteers at AAP's National Council meeting, Kejriwal said if the Delhi government gets back the control of the anti-corruption branch (ACB), then it will show the same charisma what the 49-day AAP dispensation had displayed, referring to the time he governed Delhi between December 2013 to February 2014.

"The Supreme Court is hearing the case. God is with us," he said, adding that something positive will come out of the case.

"Once we get back the ACB, we will show them the same charisma of our 49-day government," Kejriwal said.

The apex court today commenced a crucial hearing to determine whether the elected government or the Lieutenant Governor enjoys supremacy in administration of the Union Territory of Delhi, observing that the constitutional scheme was prima facie tilted in favour of LG.

The apex court said that Article 239AA of Constitution is unique with respect to Delhi and prima facie it appears that the LG is given more powers here, unlike in the other Union Territories.

In a tempered attack on the Centre, Kejriwal accused it of playing "dirty politics" and not allowing the Delhi government to perform as he sought to draw a parallel between the two governments.

Without naming Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Kejriwal claimed that the BJP government at the Centre had failed on every front and all sections of the society -- the youth, farmers, businessmen, minorities, dalits are unhappy with it.

In comparison, everyone is happy with the AAP government, as it has catered to every section of the society, he claimed.

"After being in power for two and half years, I can say this with confidence that a lot can be done, but their (the Centre) intentions are bad," he said, adding that crucial legislations like the Janlokpal Bill and Swaraj Bill are stuck with the Centre.

Earlier in the day, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia claimed that steps taken by it in Delhi have played a "vital role" in improving India's ranking on the World Bank's 'ease of doing business' index.

He also claimed that this also shows that corruption has gone down in Delhi since businessmen are at ease in doing their work.

Sisodia also took a jibe at the Centre, asking it "not to hamper" his government's works. By doing this, Delhi can be a role model for others in sectors like education and health, Sisodia said.

Sisodia also listed out the "exemplary" work done by the AAP government in the field of education and health.

A series of resolutions on "restrictions" on free speech and expression under the Modi government, the "undeclared emergency" by the Centre, the economic and agrarian crisis in the country, were also passed by the National Council.