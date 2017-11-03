Home Nation

Nagaland Chief Minister's delegation meets Union Minister Rajnath Singh

During the 30-minute meeting, the delegation apprised Singh the prevailing situation in Nagaland, and the need to bring a lasting solution to the seven decades old Naga insurgency problem.

Published: 03rd November 2017 09:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2017 11:32 PM   |  A+A-

Nagaland Chief Minister TR Zeliang (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A delegation led by Nagaland Chief Minister T R Zeliang today met Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and discussed with him the ongoing peace talks on Naga issue.

During the 30-minute meeting, the delegation apprised Singh the prevailing situation in Nagaland, and the need to bring a lasting solution to the seven decades old Naga insurgency problem, an official said.

The home minister assured the delegation that an amicable solution will be brought to the Naga issue.

A framework agreement was signed on August 3, 2015, by Naga insurgent group (NSCN-IM) general secretary Thuingaleng Muivah and the government's interlocutor R N Ravi in presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to bring a final settlement.

The agreement came after over 80 rounds of negotiations spanning 18 years, with the first breakthrough in 1997 when the ceasefire agreement was sealed after decades of insurgency in Nagaland.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
T R Zeliang Nagaland delegation Naga insurgency

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp