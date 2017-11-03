Nagaland Chief Minister's delegation meets Union Minister Rajnath Singh

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A delegation led by Nagaland Chief Minister T R Zeliang today met Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and discussed with him the ongoing peace talks on Naga issue.

During the 30-minute meeting, the delegation apprised Singh the prevailing situation in Nagaland, and the need to bring a lasting solution to the seven decades old Naga insurgency problem, an official said.

The home minister assured the delegation that an amicable solution will be brought to the Naga issue.

A framework agreement was signed on August 3, 2015, by Naga insurgent group (NSCN-IM) general secretary Thuingaleng Muivah and the government's interlocutor R N Ravi in presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to bring a final settlement.

The agreement came after over 80 rounds of negotiations spanning 18 years, with the first breakthrough in 1997 when the ceasefire agreement was sealed after decades of insurgency in Nagaland.