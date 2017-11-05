Home Nation

Himachal Pradesh polls: Congress likens Modi's 'mitron' to Gabbar Singh's 'kitne aadmi the'

Surjewala's remarks come days after Congress vice- president Rahul Gandhi dubbed the Goods and Services Tax "Gabbar Singh Tax" during a rally in Gujarat.

Published: 05th November 2017 05:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2017 07:03 PM   |  A+A-

Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala | ANI

By PTI

DHARMASALA (HIMACHAL PRADESH): The Congress today upped the ante on the issue of GST, drawing a parallel between lines made famous by Bollywood villain Gabbar Singh and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's characteristic way of addressing the people.

"People feared Gabbar (Singh) when he used to say 'kitne aadmi the (how many people were there)' and now they fear Modi when he says 'mitron (friends)' because they do not know what is coming next," party spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said at a rally here.

Surjewala's remarks come days after Congress vice- president Rahul Gandhi dubbed the Goods and Services Tax "Gabbar Singh Tax" during a rally in Gujarat.

The Congress leader claimed the Modi government was the first central government to levy a tax on farmers in the form of the GST.

"Eighteen per cent tax is levied on agriculture and 12 per cent on agriculture equipment... the first time in India.

"Farmers are working hard to fill our stomachs, and they must be exempt from tax... That is why Rahul Gandhi has termed GST Gabbar Singh Tax," he said.

Surjewala accused the Modi government of being "anti" Himachal Pradesh, which goes to polls on November 9, and reneging on the promises the BJP made to the people of the state before the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.

He said various sections of society were affected by the "lopsided" policies of the NDA government.

Interacting with news persons, he said Modi had in Solan in 2014 promised to raise the import duty on apples to protect local growers, but nothing was done. Over three lakh tonnes of apples are imported from the US, China and New Zealand, he claimed.

"The promise of building a railway line from Mandi to Leh and making HP a tourism paradise has not been kept. No tourism project was sanctioned in the last 41 months," the Congress leader claimed.

Modi promised that the common man will fly between Delhi and Shimla for Rs 2,036, "but a ticket at present costs Rs 15,000-20,000", he said.

"The people of Himachal feel cheated... the BJP makes big promises, but fails to keep them after coming to power," he said.

Surjewala rejected Prime Minister Narendra Modi's charge that the Congress had conceded defeat and its senior leaders had fled the field, leaving chief minister Virbhadra Singh to campaign alone.

"Our chief minister is so strong that he has scared the daylights out of them. The BJP has failed to counter the Congress on the developmental works it has undertaken in HP," he said.

"All our senior leaders are campaigning... Rahul ji will be campaigning tomorrow, Anand Sharma is here... so are Manpreet Badal, Raj Babbar, Sushil Kumar Shinde, Jitendra Singh, we are all here," he said.

He alleged that demonetisation had led to no real gains.

"There is unemployment and runaway inflation. The double whammy of demonetisation and GST has hurt the common man and small businesses irreparably," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
GST Gabbar Singh Narendra Modi kitne aadmi the Randeep Surjewala Himachal polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp