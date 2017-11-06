Encounter between militants, security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir

By PTI

SRINAGAR: An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir today, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in the Kandi belt of Aglar area in Pulwama district following information about the presence of some militants, a police official said.

He said the search operation led to a gunbattle after the militants fired towards the security forces' positions.

"The exchange of fire between the two sides is going on but there are no casualties reported far," he added.