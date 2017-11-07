Home Nation

BJP leader Girish Mahajan makes a case for ‘Maharani’ beer

A police complaint has been filed against Maharashtra water resources minister and BJP leader Girish Mahajan over his remarks suggesting that using feminine brand names could boost liquor sale.

Published: 07th November 2017 01:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2017 02:24 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: A police complaint has been filed against Maharashtra water resources minister and BJP leader Girish Mahajan over his remarks suggesting that using feminine brand names could boost liquor sale.

The complaint was filed against the minister by Shramik Elgaar, an unorganised sector labour union, president and activist Paromita Goswami at the Mul police station in the district on Sunday.
On Sunday, Mahajan at an event organised at a sugar factory said, “These days most of the products are sold in the name of women. Tobacco products are sold only because they are named after women. If you feel that liquor products should be sold on top priority, instead of ‘Maharaja’, they should be named as ‘Maharani’.”

However, after facing an angry backlash from women’s rights activists and opposition parties for suggesting that liquor brands be named after females to boost sales, Mahajan tendered an unconditional apology on Monday for his remarks.Speaking to newspersons at his official residence in Mumbai, Mahajan said “I attended Satpuda Sugar factory function at Shahada on Sunday where the person who spoke before me raised the issue of liquor sale not getting a boost. Keeping in line with the issue I casually spoke without realising.  “It was a remark made in jest. I had no intentions of hurting the sentiments of women. I apologize,” he said.

However, Goswami said the minister has “insulted” women by suggesting that giving feminine names to brands would boost the sales of liquour.She said, “As per the provisions under Article 47 of the Constitution, the government is supposed to implement liquor ban in the state. I was simply taken aback by the statement by a minister and hence have lodged a police complaint.” She also threatened to launch a protest if the police failed to register an FIR against the minister.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
liquor sale Girish Mahajan Maharani beer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp