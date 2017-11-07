Home Nation

Election Commission seizes over Rs one crore cash, gold in poll-bound Himachal Pradesh

The police in Himachal Pradesh seized Rs 4.02 lakh on November 4, and again Rs 56.21 lakh on November 5.

For representational purposes (File | Reuters)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission on Tuesday said that cash worth over Rs one crore and nearly three kg of gold has been seized from Himachal Pradesh, which goes to the polls on November 9.

The cash amount seized was till November 5. The police seized Rs 4.02 lakh on November 4, and again Rs 56.21 lakh on November 5. On the other hand, the Income Tax Department seized Rs 61.61 lakh on November 5.

While, over 2.98 kg of gold in the form of jewellery was also seized, the EC said.

The state police and the state Excise Department has also seized 3.01 lakh litre of liquor worth Rs 5.19 crore from around the state.

The poll panel said that drugs worth Rs 12.86 crore were also seized.

Votes for the 68-member Himachal Pradesh Assembly will be cast on November 9 and the counting will take place on December 18. 

