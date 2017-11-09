Home Nation

Modi’s demonetisation brought bad days: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee attacked BJP ahead of the crucial Gujarat polls saying that the saffron party was ‘morally defeated in Gujarat’.

Published: 09th November 2017 10:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2017 10:30 AM   |  A+A-

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee attacked BJP ahead of the crucial Gujarat polls saying that the saffron party was ‘morally defeated in Gujarat’. Speaking at a press conference at state secretariat Nabanna here on Wednesday, the Trinamool Congress supremo said that the palpation of the incumbent party was evident from the presence of top central ministers in the state in a desperate attempt to save their bastion.

The BJP is morally defeated in Gujarat. All the top central government ministers and their agencies are in Gujarat even before the date of elections was announced. They withdrew the central forces from strife-torn Darjeeling and used them for protection of ministers canvassing in Gujarat ” she said.

Calling Prime Minister Narendra ‘Muhammad bin Tughlaq’, Mamata Banerjee said that demonetisation failed in all the promises it made including reduction of black money, counterfeit currency and terror fundings.

“Only BJP has gained from demonetisation. Black money has returned to the market, counterfeit currency is thriving. If my country has lost economic growth by more than 3 percent, witnessed a dip in investment rate, lost some 1 lakh jobs, what did we gain out of demonetisation? So, there should be an investigation whether the move was done without proper planning or it was a conspiracy to benefit BJP,” she added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mamata Banerjee gujarat polls demonetisation west bengal cm

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India tour of Australia: Fans imitate their favourite batsman
OH MY GIZMO: Watch this before you upgrade to OnePlus 6T
Gallery
While we all love Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi for the talent they are, the Ballon d’Or declaration make us wonder every time - What, rather Who, if not the duo..? TNIE explores (Photos | AFP)
Ballon d’Or: 8 great players who missed out on the award to the Messi-Ronaldo show
Vishnu Vishal-starrer 'Silukkuvarupatti Singam'. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
Bollywood to Kollywood: Films slated to release for Christmas 2018
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp