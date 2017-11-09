Modi’s demonetisation brought bad days: Mamata Banerjee

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee attacked BJP ahead of the crucial Gujarat polls saying that the saffron party was ‘morally defeated in Gujarat’. Speaking at a press conference at state secretariat Nabanna here on Wednesday, the Trinamool Congress supremo said that the palpation of the incumbent party was evident from the presence of top central ministers in the state in a desperate attempt to save their bastion.

The BJP is morally defeated in Gujarat. All the top central government ministers and their agencies are in Gujarat even before the date of elections was announced. They withdrew the central forces from strife-torn Darjeeling and used them for protection of ministers canvassing in Gujarat ” she said.

Calling Prime Minister Narendra ‘Muhammad bin Tughlaq’, Mamata Banerjee said that demonetisation failed in all the promises it made including reduction of black money, counterfeit currency and terror fundings.

“Only BJP has gained from demonetisation. Black money has returned to the market, counterfeit currency is thriving. If my country has lost economic growth by more than 3 percent, witnessed a dip in investment rate, lost some 1 lakh jobs, what did we gain out of demonetisation? So, there should be an investigation whether the move was done without proper planning or it was a conspiracy to benefit BJP,” she added.