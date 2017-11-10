Home Nation

IT raids premises linked to Superintendent Engineer in Uttar Pradesh Irrigation department

By ANI

LUCKNOW: The Income Tax (I-T) department conducted raids at premises linked to a Superintendent Engineer in Uttar Pradesh Irrigation department on Friday.

IT Raids are being conducted in more than 20 places of seven cities including Delhi, Noida and Etah.

The main person under scanner is Rajeswar Singh Yadav, who reportedly was a close associate of the previous government in Uttar Pradesh. These raids are being conducted under the suspension of holding illegal property.

The raids are being carried out by Noida Investigation Unit of Income Tax department.

Earlier, I-T raids were conducted on ex-Noida authority chief engineer Yadav Singh's residence and office in Rs 954 crore scam. 

