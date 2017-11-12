Home Nation

Ensure proper checking of vehicles coming from border areas in Jammu: Police

The police personnel have been directed to control the crime level by intensifying checking, patrolling and activating beat system in their respective areas

Published: 12th November 2017 08:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2017 01:00 AM   |  A+A-

By PTI

JAMMU: Vehicles coming from border areas to the winter capital Jammu need to be properly checked to thwart the evil designs of "anti-national and anti-social elements", a senior police official said today.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG), Jammu-Samba-Kathua range, Rafiq-Ul-Hassan passed the directions at a meeting with officers during a visit to border areas of Khour, Akhnoor, Jourian and Pallanwalla, a police spokesman said.

The police personnel have been directed to control the crime level by intensifying checking, patrolling and activating beat system in their respective areas, he said.

He said the DIG directed that the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS) should function properly and FIRs should be registered in a time-bound manner.

It was stressed upon the officers to take police public meetings regularly and timely redress the grievances, the spokesman said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jammu Kashmir border patrol border patrol

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp