Ensure proper checking of vehicles coming from border areas in Jammu: Police

By PTI

JAMMU: Vehicles coming from border areas to the winter capital Jammu need to be properly checked to thwart the evil designs of "anti-national and anti-social elements", a senior police official said today.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG), Jammu-Samba-Kathua range, Rafiq-Ul-Hassan passed the directions at a meeting with officers during a visit to border areas of Khour, Akhnoor, Jourian and Pallanwalla, a police spokesman said.

The police personnel have been directed to control the crime level by intensifying checking, patrolling and activating beat system in their respective areas, he said.

He said the DIG directed that the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS) should function properly and FIRs should be registered in a time-bound manner.

It was stressed upon the officers to take police public meetings regularly and timely redress the grievances, the spokesman said.