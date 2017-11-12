Home Nation

Islamic state Rohingya recruiter foxes sleuths, pulls off disappearing act

Bangladesh’s Islamic State (IS) leader Muhammad Saifullah Ozaki alias Sheikh Abu Ibrahim al-Hanif slipped through the Indian intelligence traps  because of sloppy tricks of a fledgling spy that compro

Published: 12th November 2017 08:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2017 09:38 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose.

By Yatish Yadav
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Bangladesh’s Islamic State (IS) leader Muhammad Saifullah Ozaki alias Sheikh Abu Ibrahim al-Hanif slipped through the Indian intelligence traps  because of sloppy tricks of a fledgling spy that compromised a complex covert operation.

Top sources revealed Saifullah, a former teacher in a Japanese university, is the main recruiter of Rohingya youths in India. The Bangladesh based recruiter had planned raising several battle-hardened terror modules in India to brainwash the vulnerable refugee population. But, the months-long operation ended one sweltering September morning when most wanted IS leader was tipped off by his agent operating in Delhi about security agencies classified set-up.

Sources said Saifullah, who was not averse to coming here vanished in thin air, was warned by Samiun Rahman, an al-Qaeda operative later arrested by the Special Cell of Delhi Police on September 17.
“Samiun’s digital activities were under constant monitoring since he had landed in Delhi in July. He was in regular touch with Saifullah in Bangladesh, who was monitoring Rohingya’s recruitment drive. The plan was to net him if he lands here,” sources said.

The Intelligence reports about Saifullah in the past were fragmentary and often contradictory.  Some reports had suggested that he was operating from Syria while a report in April this year indicated Saifullah had returned to Bangladesh in January 2017.

The elusive ISIS terrorist had picked up Samiun, an al-Qaeda member for his operational talents and the experience earned in the terror fields of Syria and Iraq.  Samiun, sources said, has strange capability for changing identities and appearances. After Samiun reached Delhi disguised as Shumon in July, his messaging apps and phones were put under constant surveillance. The details gleaned from his coded conversations led the officers to Saifullah and few other terror modules operating in India.

According to Intelligence sources, Samiun had informed Saifullah that India could be used as a launch pad for Rohingya’s recruitment drive. The plan that emerged from the discussion within the intelligence and Delhi Police establishments was based on messages between Saifullah and Samiun to open another window of terror in the country. In the first week of September, Samiun booked an air ticket for a European country with a return date for Delhi in early October.

The Intelligence gathered from his email communications that was kept under monitoring suggested that al-Qaeda recruit had already made forays in Rohingya community settled in the outskirts of Delhi, West Bengal, Assam and Jammu with potent propaganda tool to radicalization vulnerable population. Samiun had recced some of these parts of the country inhabited by refugees for spotting talent.

“A conscious decision was taken not to pick him up. He was allowed to roam free though he was put under constant surveillance and shadowed everywhere by highly skilled intelligence operatives from Delhi Police Special Cell. But, somehow around September 10-11 he got a whiff of surveillance and there was evidence of shift in his routine. On the following day Samiun preponed the departure and sent some coded message to Saifullah advising him to hold his future India plans. We moved quickly and arrested him but lost the most prized catch,” sources further added.

Even more worrying for agencies, Intelligence operatives reported is the growing presence of IS recruiters linked to Saifullah in India. The assessment gathered from Samiun’s interrogation suggests the name of suspected Rohingya recruiters and a senior officer confirmed there would be more arrests soon.

Rohingya Muslims in India

According to various aid agencies, about 40,000 Rohingya Muslims are living in India since fleeing their homeland of Myanmar in the wake of violence. Terming them illegal immigrants, the Centre has categorically said it seeks to deport all the Rohingyas.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Islamic State Muhammad Saifullah Ozaki Sheikh Abu Ibrahim al-Hanif

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp