Home Nation

PM Narendra Modi leaves for Philippines to attend ASEAN Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today left for the Philippines, where he will participate in various bilateral and multilateral programmes, including the India- ASEAN Summit.

Published: 12th November 2017 10:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2017 10:25 AM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today left for the Philippines, where he will participate in various bilateral and multilateral programmes, including the India- ASEAN Summit.

On the eve of his departure, the Prime Minister had said that his visit to the Philippines to attend the India-ASEAN Summit symbolises the country's commitment to deepening ties with the ASEAN member states and the Indo-Pacific region as part of the 'Act East Policy'.

Apart from participating in the ASEAN-India and East Asia Summits, in the three-day visit, Modi would also take part in special celebrations of the 50th anniversary of ASEAN, Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) Leaders' Meeting and ASEAN Business and Investment Summit.

"My participation in them symbolises India's commitment to continue deepening relationship with ASEAN Member States, in particular, and with the Indo-Pacific region, in general, within the framework of my Government's Act East Policy," the prime minister had said in a statement yesterday.

Modi said he looks forward to having a bilateral meeting with Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte and will also have interactions with other ASEAN and East Asia Summit Leaders.

He said he was also looking towards connecting with the Indian community in the Philippines.

The 10-member grouping ASEAN and India comprise a total population of 1.85 billion people which is one-fourth of the global population. The combined GDP has been estimated at over 3.8 trillion dollars.

Trade between India and ASEAN stood at USD 65.04 billion in 2015-16 and comprises 10.12 per cent of India's total trade with the world.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
ASEAN Summit Narendra Modi Manila Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership ASEAN Business and Investment Summit Act East Policy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp