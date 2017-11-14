Ryan schoolboy murder case: CBI denies questioning Gurgaon cops, Haryana police begins internal enquiry into shoddy probe

Rakesh Singh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Facing heat over shoddy probe into the Ryan schoolboy murder case, Gurgaon police has initiated an internal enquiry to ascertain the reasons for goof up by the police officials responsible for the probe into the sensational incident.

Sources said the officials of the Bhondsi (Gurgaon) police station and the members of the Special Investigation Team of the Gurgaon police who handled the case were quizzed by the senior officials to ascertain the chain of events leading to the accusation and subsequent arrest of the school bus Ashok Kumar who has virtually been given a clean chit by the CBI.

On September 8, seven-year-old Pradhyuman Thakur of Ryan International School was found in a pool of blood with his throat slit in the school toilet as soon as the students assembled on the fateful day. The Gurgaon police nabbed the bus conductor the same day claiming he had confessed his crime.

However, the CBI that took over the case from the Gurgaon Police following a reference from the Haryana Government and subsequent notification from the Centre said last week that a 16-year old, Class XI student of Ryan International School is the prime suspect in Pradhyuman murder case. The CBI also said that the apprehended juvenile allegedly committed the crime to postpone the scheduled examination and parent-teacher meeting.

The CBI had also said that the agency did not find any evidence to suggest the role of Kumar in the case.

CBI took over the investigation on the case Septmeber 22 and apprehended the juvenile on November 7 after “thorough investigation based on scientific evidence including inspection of scene of crime, forensic analysis, analysis of CCTV footage, analysis of various call records and questioning of several persons.”

Meanwhile, the CBI on Tuesday denied media report claiming the Central investigative agency has questioned the Gurgaon police officials. “Our line of investigation presently is to establish the sequence of events relating to the crime and the involvement of the juvenile. Questioning of Gurgaon police may come up subsequently,” a senior CBI official said.