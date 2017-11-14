Home Nation

Ryan schoolboy murder case: CBI denies questioning Gurgaon cops, Haryana police begins internal enquiry into shoddy probe

Gurgaon police has initiated an internal enquiry to ascertain the reasons for goof up by the police officials responsible for the probe into the sensational incident.

Published: 14th November 2017 07:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2017 07:57 PM   |  A+A-

Police outside the Ryan International School in Gurugram where Pradyuman was found dead. (File | PTI)

By Rakesh Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Facing heat over shoddy probe into the Ryan schoolboy murder case, Gurgaon police has initiated an internal enquiry to ascertain the reasons for goof up by the police officials responsible for the probe into the sensational incident.

Sources said the officials of the Bhondsi (Gurgaon) police station and the members of the Special Investigation Team of the Gurgaon police who handled the case were quizzed by the senior officials to ascertain the chain of events leading to the accusation and subsequent arrest of the school bus Ashok Kumar who has virtually been given a clean chit by the CBI.

On September 8, seven-year-old Pradhyuman Thakur of Ryan International School was found in a pool of blood with his throat slit in the school toilet as soon as the students assembled on the fateful day. The Gurgaon police nabbed the bus conductor the same day claiming he had confessed his crime.

However, the CBI that took over the case from the Gurgaon Police following a reference from the Haryana Government and subsequent notification from the Centre said last week that a 16-year old, Class XI student of Ryan International School is the prime suspect in Pradhyuman murder case. The CBI also said that the apprehended juvenile allegedly committed the crime to postpone the scheduled examination and parent-teacher meeting.   

The CBI had also said that the agency did not find any evidence to suggest the role of Kumar in the case.

CBI took over the investigation on the case Septmeber 22 and apprehended the juvenile on November 7 after “thorough investigation based on scientific evidence including inspection of scene of crime, forensic analysis, analysis of CCTV footage, analysis of various call records and questioning of several persons.”

Meanwhile, the CBI on Tuesday denied media report claiming the Central investigative agency has questioned the Gurgaon police officials. “Our line of investigation presently is to establish the sequence of events relating to the crime and the involvement of the juvenile. Questioning of Gurgaon police may come up subsequently,” a senior CBI official said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Gurgaon Gurgaon schoolboy murder Ryan International School Haryana Police Gurgaon police CBI CBI probe

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp