BJP to up the ante to beat anti-incumbency in Gujarat; villages marked 'Modi Gaon' to thwart Congress

Manish Anand By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With less than a month left for the Gujarat elections, the BJP is planning to put the seal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on villages and localities across the state and declare them as a ‘no-go-zone’ for the Opposition leaders.

The move is being perceived as a desperate bid to thwart the Congress’ attempts to consolidate caste votes and to also eliminate the anti-incumbency factor.

A top-ranking BJP leader said, “Villages will be marked as ‘Modi Gaon’. Villagers are doing this voluntarily. Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi and his leaders will be forbidden entry in such villages and localities.”

“The BJP functionaries in Gujarat have been explaining to the people that Modi’s honour is at stake and any negative voting against the party will make him weak at the Centre,” said a BJP strategist, overseeing poll campaign in the state, requesting anonymity.

There is a growing realisation in the BJP that the Centre is caving in as the recently announced GST rate cut did not go well with the masses, especially the traders and the middle class. The party is also wary of the Congress gaining from the possibility of negative voting largely on account of demonetisation and rural agrarian distress.

“The manner in which the GST was rolled out and the tariff structure was announced has made the party go huff and puff in the Gujarat elections. Otherwise, the BJP had already won the election as the Opposition fell weak following Shankarsinh Vaghela’s exit,” said the BJP leader.

Hoping that the voters will not get swayed by the Opposition campaign to weaken the ‘Gujarati Prime Minister’, the BJP leader said, “People from the state have a strong sense of regional identity, and therefore, I am sure they will back the BJP in the polls.”

The BJP is hopeful that Modi’s upcoming campaigns would prove to be a good damage-control measure.