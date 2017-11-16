Home Nation

Rajput organisations to write letters with their own blood to cinema hall owners protesting Padmavati

Alleging that an attempt was made to distort history in film 'Padmavati', members of a organisation, Rajput Shaurya Foundation, said today that they will not allow the screening of film.

Published: 16th November 2017 10:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2017 10:25 PM   |  A+A-

BeFunky_Collage1

Deepika Padukone in the latest Padmavati poster. (Twitter Photo)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Alleging that an attempt was made to distort history in film 'Padmavati', members of a organisation, Rajput Shaurya Foundation, said today that they will not allow the screening of film.

"We will not allow the screening of the film, which is an deliberate attempt to distort our glorious history," senior office bearer of the foundation Ram Moorti Singh told reporters here.

He said that the legendary queen Padmavati was not confined to any caste or sect.

"She is infact synonymous with the honour of every Indian. Even Brahmin organisations in Rajasthan are voicing their protest on this issue," he said.

Lokendra Singh Kalvi of the Shri Rajput Karni Sena said that his organisation will not allow the film to be released on December 1.

A joint statement by both the organisations said, "A cinema hall, which tries to show the film will be shut. On December 1, a blood-written letter will be given to district magistrates and owners of cinema halls as a mark of protest."

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Padmavati Rajput Sanjay Leela Bhansali Deepika Padukone

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Salman Khan cycling on the sets of his upcoming film Bharat
Sara Ali Khan is all set to romance her crush Kartik Aaryan in Imtiaz Ali's next ?
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and rem
#DilliChalo: Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp