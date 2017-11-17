Home Nation

Doklam standoff: India, China discuss border issues at WMCC 

The meeting comes after Indian and Chinese troops were locked in an over two-month-long standoff at the Doklam plateau in Bhutan.

Published: 17th November 2017 06:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2017 06:06 PM   |  A+A-

, officials from both sides discussed border-related issues at the 10th round of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination. (File | Reuters)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: In the wake of the standoff between Indian and Chinese troops at Doklam region in Bhutan earlier this year, officials from both sides discussed border-related issues at the 10th round of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination (WMCC) on India-China Border Affairs in Beijing on Friday.

"The talks were held in a constructive and forward-looking manner," the External Affairs Ministry said in a statement here. 

"Both sides reviewed the situation in all sectors of India-China border and agreed that maintenance of peace and tranquility in the border areas is an important prerequisite for sustained growth of bilateral relations," it stated. "In this regard, the two sides also exchanged views on further confidence-building measures and strengthening of military-to-military contacts."

The meeting comes after Indian and Chinese troops were locked in an over two-month-long standoff at the Doklam plateau in Bhutan.

The crisis, which erupted in June over Chinese moves to build a road in an area claimed by Bhutan, ended in August, with both sides deciding to "disengage" from the face-off point.

Earlier this month, Beijing protested Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's visit to Arunachal Pradesh but New Delhi reasserted that the northeastern state was an integral part of India.

In the meeting, the Indian delegation was led by Pranay Verma, Joint Secretary (East Asia), in the Ministry of External Affairs, while the Chinese side was led by Xiao Qian, Director General, Department of Asian Affairs, in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs 

The two delegations comprised diplomatic and military officials from each side, according to the ministry statement.

WMCC was established in 2012 as an institutional mechanism for consultation and coordination for the maintenance of peace and tranquility in the India-China border areas, as well as to exchange views on strengthening communication and cooperation, including between their border security personnel.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
WMCC indian chines troops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp