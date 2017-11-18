Home Nation

Lawyers’ quartet petition Madhya Pradesh court seeking cheating case against PM Modi and Yoga guru Ramdev

The four lawyers, Rakesh Shukla, Murlidhar Mishra, Santosh Paroha and Ashok Srivastava, all Katni based, filed a private complaint under Section 156(3) of CrPc in the court of judicial magistrate.

Published: 18th November 2017 05:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2017 05:13 PM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi (L) and Yoga guru Ramdev (R). | PTI File Photo

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: A group of lawyers in Katni town of Madhya Pradesh has petitioned the local court to order lodging cases of cheating, criminal breach of trust and criminal conspiracy against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Yoga guru Ramdev for not fulfilling poll promises made during the 2014 Lok Sabh polls.

The four lawyers, Rakesh Shukla, Murlidhar Mishra, Santosh Paroha and Ashok Srivastava, all Katni based, filed a private complaint under Section 156(3) of CrPc in the court of judicial magistrate first class in the town on October 25.

The court has now admitted the complaint and directed the police to investigate the matter, including recording statements of all concerned, said one of the complainant advocates Rakesh Shukla on Saturday.

In accordance with the JMFC orders, the city police recorded the statements of the complainants, including Shukla on Friday.

“The court has directed the police to record statements of all concerned, including the complainants and the respondents. Our statements have been recorded by the police on Friday, but it now remains to be seen when the statements of two respondents (PM Modi and Baba Ramdev) are recorded by the police. The court has directed the Katni Kotwali police to submit the detailed investigation report in the matter by December 22, 2017,” said Shukla.

Based on the detailed investigation report submitted by police by next date of hearing in the matter (December 22), the court will decide the future of the complaint filed before it by the four advocates.

The complainants have submitted before the court newspaper clippings as well as audio-visual evidence to detail about the promises made by the PM and BJP during the course of Lok Sabha 2014 polls campaigning across the country.

“The PM and other leaders promised to bring back lakhs of crores of black money parked by Indians abroad within 100 days of coming to power. The PM and other BJP leaders had also assured depositing Rs 15 lakh in a bank account of each Indian, besides scrapping Article 370 that grants special status to J&K and halving the petroleum products prices to the level of prices in adjoining nations, but all the promises merely remained jumlebaji,” said Shukla.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Madhya Pradesh Katni town Prime Minister Narendra Modi Yoga guru Ramdev Cheating Case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp