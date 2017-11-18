Lawyers’ quartet petition Madhya Pradesh court seeking cheating case against PM Modi and Yoga guru Ramdev

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: A group of lawyers in Katni town of Madhya Pradesh has petitioned the local court to order lodging cases of cheating, criminal breach of trust and criminal conspiracy against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Yoga guru Ramdev for not fulfilling poll promises made during the 2014 Lok Sabh polls.

The four lawyers, Rakesh Shukla, Murlidhar Mishra, Santosh Paroha and Ashok Srivastava, all Katni based, filed a private complaint under Section 156(3) of CrPc in the court of judicial magistrate first class in the town on October 25.

The court has now admitted the complaint and directed the police to investigate the matter, including recording statements of all concerned, said one of the complainant advocates Rakesh Shukla on Saturday.

In accordance with the JMFC orders, the city police recorded the statements of the complainants, including Shukla on Friday.

“The court has directed the police to record statements of all concerned, including the complainants and the respondents. Our statements have been recorded by the police on Friday, but it now remains to be seen when the statements of two respondents (PM Modi and Baba Ramdev) are recorded by the police. The court has directed the Katni Kotwali police to submit the detailed investigation report in the matter by December 22, 2017,” said Shukla.

Based on the detailed investigation report submitted by police by next date of hearing in the matter (December 22), the court will decide the future of the complaint filed before it by the four advocates.

The complainants have submitted before the court newspaper clippings as well as audio-visual evidence to detail about the promises made by the PM and BJP during the course of Lok Sabha 2014 polls campaigning across the country.

“The PM and other leaders promised to bring back lakhs of crores of black money parked by Indians abroad within 100 days of coming to power. The PM and other BJP leaders had also assured depositing Rs 15 lakh in a bank account of each Indian, besides scrapping Article 370 that grants special status to J&K and halving the petroleum products prices to the level of prices in adjoining nations, but all the promises merely remained jumlebaji,” said Shukla.