INX Media case: Supreme Court permits Karti Chidambaram to visit UK for daughter's admission, imposes restrictions

The apex court imposed conditions on Karti for his UK visit, asking him to furnish an undertaking that he will return as directed.

Published: 20th November 2017 04:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2017 09:00 AM   |  A+A-

Karti Chidambaram at the CBI office in New Delhi. (EPS | Shekhar Yadav)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday allowed Karti Chidambaram, son of former Union minister P Chidambaram, to go to UK for his daughter’s admission at Cambridge University there, but told him to return by the stipulated date or face action. Karti can leave India on December 1, but has to return by December 10.

Imposing conditions on Karti, a bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra directed him to furnish an undertaking in three days that he would abide by the conditions and the timeline of his visit. The court also made it clear that Karti will not cite the present order of allowing him to go abroad as a precedent in any court, as the investigation in the case is still on.

The bench asked Karti to furnish documents of grant or non-grant of admission to his daughter in the university on his return from UK.

The CBI FIR, lodged on May 15, had alleged irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board clearance to Karti’s firm INX Media for receiving overseas funds to the tune of `305 crore in 2007, when his father was the Union Finance Minister.

Additional Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the CBI, submitted a note to the court in response to its query on the probe agency's stand on Karti Chidambaram's plea seeking to go abroad.

The bench, however, made it clear that its order, permitting Karti Chidambaram to go abroad, will not be cited before any court of law as precedent.

The apex court had on November 9 asked the CBI to apprise it of its stand on allowing the request of Karti to go abroad for a few days.

The top court is hearing the CBI's appeal challenging the Madras High Court order staying the government's look out circular (LOC) against Karti Chidambaram.

The CBI had on September 1 told the top court that there were "good, cogent" reasons for issuing the LOC.

Earlier, the apex court had said that Karti would not be allowed to leave India without subjecting himself to investigation in the case. The court had then stayed the high court order putting on hold the LOC against Karti.

(with PTI inputs)

