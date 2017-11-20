Makers ‘voluntarily’ defer release of Padmavati

Home Nation

Published: 20th November 2017

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Amid continued protests against Padmavati and threats to its cast and crew, the makers of the Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directed magnum opus announced on Sunday that the film would not hit cinemas on the scheduled date of December 1.

“Viacom18 Motion Pictures, the studio behind Padmavati, has voluntarily deferred the release date of the film from December 1, 2017,” a statement by the company spokesperson said. “We will announce the revised release date of the film in due course,” the statement added.

Central Board of Film Certification chairman Prasoon Joshi on Saturday slammed the makers of Padmavati for screening it for a selected audience before obtaining the certificate from the board. In response, the studio’s statement said: “We... have the highest respect and regard for the law of the land and all our institutions and statutory bodies, including the Central Board of Film Certification.

We always have and are committed to continue following established procedure and convention. We have faith that we will soon obtain the requisite clearances.”

The vitriol against the film that stars Deepika Padukone went up on Sunday as a fringe group in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, announced a `1-crore reward for anyone “burning her alive”, while a BJP office-bearer in Haryana said he would double the bounty on the heads of Deepika and Bhansali to `10 crore.

