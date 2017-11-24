Judge's suspicious death in Sohrabuddin case: Absolutely necessary to conduct inquiry, says Justice AP Shah

By Online Desk

Former Chief Justice of Delhi High Court Justice AP Shah in an interview to NDTV spoke out about all the allegations of foul play in the death of the Special CBI Judge Brijgopal Harikrishan Loya who was presiding over the trial of BJP President Amit Shah in the Sohrabuddin fake encounter case.

Justice Shah told the channel, "His family feels very strongly that there was some foul play in his death. Now there was a long list of circumstances starting from the fact that there was blood on his clothes, and somebody signed the postmortem report as it is. They feel that there is something wrong with the conclusion that he died of a cardiac arrest."

In a separate conversation with The Wire, Justice Shah was of the opinion that not conducting an inquiry into the allegations made by the family "would send a very wrong message to the judiciary, particularly the lower cadre."

“It is necessary that the chief justice of the high court or the Chief Justice of India himself should look into this material and decide whether to order an inquiry, because if these allegations are not investigated it causes serious stigma on the judiciary,” Justice Shah told the news website in an exclusive interview.

He further stressed the need to maintain the confidence of the people in the integrity of the judiciary.

Justice Shah's comments are based on the reports by news magazine Caravan, in which late Justice BH Loya's family revealed shocking facts that indicate that there might have been foulplay involved in his death.

The family also alleged that before he died, Justice Loya had confided to them that he had been offered a bribe of Rs 100 crore by the then Chief Justice of the Bombay HC, Justice Mohit Shah, for a verdict in favour of Amit Shah.

Justice AP Shah also told NDTV that Justice Mohit Shah should clear his name. "In these recent times, the judiciary is suffering from self-inflicted wounds. This is the tallest institution in this country, at least in the perception of many citizens and they have tremendous faith in the judiciary. It is necessary that for the independence of the judiciary that (former) Chief Justice (Mohit Shah) clear his name," he said.