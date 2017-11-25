Cong lines up GST, slowdown to turn heat on govt in winter session

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With the ruling NDA setting up the Winter session of Parliament a day after the Gujarat polls, the government is readying for a countdown to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections with hopes for legislative business receding. The government has recommended calling a truncated Winter Session from December 15 to January 5. That the Budget session is set to commence within four weeks after the Winter session will add to a cramped Parliamentary schedule.

The Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs (CCPA) headed by Union Minister for Home Affairs Rajnath Singh on Friday recommended calling the Parliament session when the Opposition is accusing the government of blocking voices of Parliamentarians. With a few days of Christmas break, the Winter Session is likely to be further truncated.

Sensing a stormy session, Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ananth Kumar told reporters that the government would look forward for cooperation from all for the smooth functioning of both Houses.

Deputy Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Anand Sharma said the opposition will corner the government on issues of corruption, unemployment, sliding economy due to demonetisation and flawed Goods and Services Tax (GST), farmers plight and internal security.

The government is hoping to find window to push its version of the legislative Bill for constitution of the OBC Commission after the Opposition had forced passage of a number of amendments in the Monsoon Session. The Lok Sabha is likely to reject the amendments, with the government seeking to find the numbers in the Upper House in its favour. The government will also want to pass amendments to GST Bills. The Road Safety Bill may also be on the agenda.