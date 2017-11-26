Home Nation

Nation that backed growth of terrorism won't find a place in global arena: Arun Jaitley

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, while referring to Pakistan, said a nation that backed the growth of terrorism would not find a place in the global arena.

Published: 26th November 2017 04:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2017 04:11 PM   |  A+A-

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley | PTI

By ANI

SURAT: Commenting on the release of 26/11 Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed, Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, while referring to Pakistan, said a nation that backed the growth of terrorism would not find a place in the global arena.

“Hafiz Saeed was released by Pakistan just two days before the anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai attack. In such cases, the other countries will stand in unison to oppose such a country that backs terrorism. They will find no place in the global front,” he said, while addressing a gathering, here, soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ radio address.

Further, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader shed light on the improvement in the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, attributable to a cash squeeze that was brought about due to the rollout of the demonetisation drive on November 8 last year.

“When Prime Minister Modi took over, there was civil disobedience in Kashmir. Thousands of people gathered to throw stones, terrorist activities were on the rise and the Hurriyat leadership called for Bandhs as and when they wanted. But now, after the demonetisation drive, there is no cash available to gather stone-pelters, and this cash squeeze has helped curb violence,” he said.  

Jaitley added, "Looking at the situation in the last eight months, it can be seen that any leader of a terrorist organisation knows that he will not be able to survive for long, owing to operations of the police and armed forces."

The finance minister also spoke about developmental activities being carried out in poll-bound Gujarat, and added that the party aimed to garner global recognition for the state.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Arun Jaitley Hafiz Saeed Mumbai terror attack 26/11

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp