Home Nation

Article 370 has only caused harm to Jammu-Kashmir: Deputy Chief Minister Nirmal Singh

Singh’s statement came a day after Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat called for amendments in the Indian Constitution for assimilation of Jammu and Kashmir into India and the Union

Published: 01st October 2017 06:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2017 06:42 PM   |  A+A-

Deputy Chief Minister Nirmal Singh. (Photo courtesy: Twitter@NirmalSinghBJP)

By ANI

JAMMU AND KASHMIR: Asserting that Article 370 has caused harm to Jammu and Kashmir, Deputy Chief Minister Nirmal Singh on Sunday called for abrogation of the provision.

“The Article 370 has done more harm than anything,” Singh told ANI.

Singh further said, “The BJP had set 44 plus target in last state assembly elections which the party could not achieve and got only 25 seats. If we would have got 44 plus, things would have been different,” Singh told ANI.

Singh’s statement came a day after Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat called for amendments in the Indian Constitution for assimilation of Jammu and Kashmir into India and the Union.

Meanwhile, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has demanded necessary constitutional amendments for the people of Jammu and Kashmir to be completely assimilated with the rest of the country and batted for the rights of Hindu refugees in the state. 

The RSS and the BJP have long demanded abrogation of the Article 370, which grants special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

The Supreme Court is also hearing a plea demanding repeal of Article 35A, which allows the state legislature to define "permanent residents".

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Article 370 Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Nirmal Singh Nirmal Singh BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India tour of Australia: Fans imitate their favourite batsman
OH MY GIZMO: Watch this before you upgrade to OnePlus 6T
Gallery
While we all love Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi for the talent they are, the Ballon d’Or declaration make us wonder every time - What, rather Who, if not the duo..? TNIE explores (Photos | AFP)
Ballon d’Or: 8 great players who missed out on the award to the Messi-Ronaldo show
Vishnu Vishal-starrer 'Silukkuvarupatti Singam'. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
Bollywood to Kollywood: Films slated to release for Christmas 2018
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp