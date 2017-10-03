Mild intensity earthquake hits Andaman Islands

ANDAMAN ISLANDS: An earthquake of mild intensity - of magnitude 4.5, yellow stage - hit the Andaman Islands on early Tuesday morning.
No loss of life, injury or damage to property has been reported so far.
Further details are awaited.
