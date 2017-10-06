Home Nation

Restrictions in Srinagar to prevent protests over braid chopping incidents

Instead of helping the police nab the culprits, residents have been acting on their own, resulting in beating and harassment of innocent people by mobs.

Published: 06th October 2017 10:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2017 10:59 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose. | PTI

By IANS

SRINAGAR: Authorities imposed restrictions in many parts of Srinagar on Friday to prevent separatist called protests against growing incidents of braid chopping in the Valley.

Police said that restrictions under section 144 CrPc will remain in force on Friday in areas under the jurisdiction of Khanyar, Nowhatta, Rainawari, MR Gunj, Safa Kadal, Maisuma and Krakkhud police station in Srinagar city.

"These restrictions have been imposed to maintain law and order in the city," police said.

Over a dozen incidents of braid chopping have been reported from different parts of the Valley during the last one month but nobody has been arrested.

Instead of helping the police nab the culprits, residents have been acting on their own, resulting in beating and harassment of innocent people by mobs.

The administration is coming under pressure as the separatists allege that security forces are responsible for these incidents.

TAGS
srinagar Protests kashmir braid chopping braid chopping Jammu and Kashmir

