Samajwadi Chatra Sabha wins Allahabad University student union elections

Published: 15th October 2017 01:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2017 05:11 PM   |  A+A-

Newly elected Allahabad University Students Union President Avanish Kumar Yadav center along with suppoters celebrate after Samajwadi Chhatra Sabha won four out of the five posts in Allahabad on Sunday. (PTI)

By PTI

ALLAHABAD: The Samajwadi Party's student wing won four of the five seats in the University of Allahabad student union election, the results of which were declared late last night.

While the Samajwadi Chatra Sabha won the president, vice president, joint secretary and cultural secretary posts in the student's body of the university, the ABVP could win only the general secretary post.

Avinash Kumar Yadav of the Samajwadi Chatra Sabha, who was elected to the precedent's post, beat his nearest opponent Mrityunjay Rao, an Independent candidate, by 552 votes.

For the vice president's post, Chandrasekhar Choudhary beat Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad's (ABVP) Shivam Kumar Tiwari by 72 votes.

ABVP's Nirbhay Kumar was elected to the General Secretary post by beating National Students' Union of India's (NSUI) Arpit Singh by 61 votes.

Samajwadi Chatra Sabha's Bharat Singh and Avdesh Kumarpatel were elected to joint secretary and cultural secretary posts respectively.

While Bharat Singh defeated Independent candidate Adarsh Shukla by 630 votes, Avdesh Kumarpatel beat ABVP's Abhishek Kumar Awasti by 912 votes.

Newly-elected president of the students' union Avinash Kumar Yadav said, "This is the victory of all students of the university." According to Allahabad University's chief proctor Professor Ram Sevak Dubey, in the voting which took place till yesterday noon, 9,181 ballots were cast.

The university has around 19,900 students.  

