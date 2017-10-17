Home Nation

BSF officer injured in attack by cattle thieves

A commanding officer of the Border Security Force (BSF) was grievously injured after he was attacked by a group of suspected cattle smugglers near the Bangladesh border in Tripura.

Published: 17th October 2017 01:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2017 01:21 PM   |  A+A-

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: A commanding officer of the Border Security Force (BSF) was grievously injured after he was attacked by a group of suspected cattle smugglers near the Bangladesh border in Tripura. A speeding four-wheeler of the smugglers hit second-in-command rank officer Deepak K Mondal, who was commanding the 145th battalion. He sustained critical injuries on his head and legs and was airlifted to Kolkata. The incident occurred in the wee hours of Monday near the unfenced stretch of the border at Sonamura in Sipahijala district.

Sources said a BSF team, led by Mondal, was patrolling the area to check cross-border smuggling of cattle when the attack happened. “On seeing the smugglers, he challenged them but the group of some 25 tried to mob the officer and the personnel. Suddenly, a vehicle of the smugglers hit him from behind, leaving him critically injured,” BSF sources said.Cattle smuggling is increasing in Assam and Tripura. As beef is high in demand in Bangladesh, a cow smuggled into the neighboring country could fetch over double its price in India.

Jawan held for cyber post
A Central Reserve Police Force jawan was arrested by Assam police for allegedly making objectionable comments against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and home minister Rajnath Singh in a video that he posted on the social media. In the video, the accused, Pankaj Mishra, alleged that the jawans in the force were being discriminated against by their seniors and that the officers would engage them to perform their household chores.A month ago, Mishra was transferred to Jorhat from West Bengal after his video of an attack by the Naxalites on a CRPF camp at Durgapur had gone viral on social media.

