Home Nation

Aadhar card not mandatory to get ration in Jharkhand: Food Minister Saryu Roy

The Jharkhand government today said Aadhaar card was not mandatory to collect food grains from the public distribution system after an 11-year-old girl allegedly died of starvation.

Published: 21st October 2017 12:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2017 07:41 PM   |  A+A-

Aaadhar Card (File Image for representational purpose)

Aaadhar Card (File Image for representational purpose)

By PTI

JAMSHEDPUR: The Jharkhand government today said Aadhaar card was not mandatory to collect food grains from the public distribution system after an 11-year-old girl allegedly died of starvation.

Local activists had alleged that the girl died of starvation on September 28 after her family was denied ration for the want of an Aadhar-linked ration card.

"Aadhaar card is not mandatory. Any card, including a driver's license and voter ID card or any specified card, is permissible for procuring food grains," the state's Food Minister Saryu Roy said.

A toll-free number–1800 212 55 12-had been set up to lodge complaints regarding ration distribution, Roy said, adding that grain banks would also be set up in every block.

Meanwhile, a fresh probe announced by Chief Minister Raghubar Das on October 17 had found that the girl died of malaria, officials said.

The first probe by a three-member team, which was constituted on October 6, also examined the case and found the girl died of malaria, they said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Aadhaar card Jharkhand

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India tour of Australia: Fans imitate their favourite batsman
OH MY GIZMO: Watch this before you upgrade to OnePlus 6T
Gallery
While we all love Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi for the talent they are, the Ballon d’Or declaration make us wonder every time - What, rather Who, if not the duo..? TNIE explores (Photos | AFP)
Ballon d’Or: 8 great players who missed out on the award to the Messi-Ronaldo show
Vishnu Vishal-starrer 'Silukkuvarupatti Singam'. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
Bollywood to Kollywood: Films slated to release for Christmas 2018
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp